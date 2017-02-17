COUNTY NEWS: Teenagers sentenced for ‘horrific’ assault on girl with wheel brace

Three tennagers have been sentenced for assaulting a 14-year-old with a wheel brace in a ‘horrific and violent attack’, according to police.

Sophie Burrows, 19, of Godalming, Lauren Coveney, 19, of Midhurst, and a 17-year-old girl from Midhurst, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Guildford Crown Court yesterday (February 17) charged with grevious bodily harm, police said.

Officer said a 14-year-old girl was left with a head injury, a slight fracture to the nose, bruised ribs and two black eyes following the incident, which took place at Stoughton recreation ground in Northway, Guildford, at around 7pm on January 9 2016.

The three girls were formally charged on July 9 2016 and pleaded guilty to the offence, police said.

Detective Constable Carina Jewell, who investigated the incident, said: “This was a horrific and violent attack which has had a profound effect on a teenage girl’s life.

“As well as suffering extremely serious injuries, she was left traumatised by the incident and suffered continued bullying and abuse as a result.

“She was eventually forced to move schools for a fresh start.

She said a media appeal was issued following the incident and it was the attention on social media that led to the girls eventually handing themselves in at Guildford Police Station.

“At first they denied using any kind of weapon during the attack but messages were found on all their phones mentioning the assault and the crowbar and how to clean it, and all three were subsequently charged with GBH,” she said.

“I would like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and giving evidence under very challenging circumstances.

“I hope that the sentence handed out today serves as a stark reminder that we will not tolerate violence in our local communities and that we will remain committed to bringing those who commit such offences to justice.”

Police said Sophie Burrows received a 14 month prison sentence and Lauren Coveney received a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years. She will also have to complete 200 hours unpaid work, be under a curfew between 8pm and 5am for three months, and will have to pay £960 compensation, police added.

Police said the 17-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, received a 12 month referral order and will also have to pay £960 compensation.

