COUNTY NEWS: Prison for historic child sex offender

A man from the Isle of Wight is starting a prison sentence for sexual offences against young girls in Sussex, North West London and Kent over the last 25 years.

Richard Jones, 63, was formerly known as Richard Ernest Bloch. He now lives in Grange Road, Shanklin, but used to live at Colwyn Close and also Francis Edwards Way, both in Crawley, until 1996.

Jones was sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on Thursday, January 12 to a total of seven-and-a-half years and will be a registered sex offender for life.

He was convicted of nine sexual offences, seven of indecent assault and two of gross indecency, against four young girls between 1991 and 2002.

Six of the indecent assault offences were committed against three of the girls in Crawley.

The two gross indecency offences and one indecent assault were committed against the fourth girl in Ruislip, Middlesex, and Sissinghurst, Kent.

Detective Sergeant Sian Harding of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigation Unit said the abuse ‘came to light in 2015 when police were investigating an unrelated matter which is still under investigation’.

She added: “We will always take seriously all reports of sexual offences, from however long ago, and try to investigate wherever possible, to seek to achieve justice for the victims if we can.

“If anyone has other information or concerns that they would like to raise on learning of Jones’ sentencing, then please contact me in confidence on 01273 404123.”

