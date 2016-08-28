COUNTY NEWS: Murder suspect released on bail

A man suspected of murdering a 19-year-old woman has been released on bail, police have said.

The 27-year-old man from Portslade was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday in Burgess Hill after police officers found the body of Shana Grice at her address in Chrisdory Road, Mile Oak at just before 9.45am.

Flowers were placed at the scene of Shana Grice's murder yesterday, Saturday, August 27. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He has been released on bail until September 29 pending further enquiries, Sussex Police added.

Her parents paid tribute to their daughter, who they described as their ‘beautiful girl’. Read more here.

Flowers were placed at the scene yesterday while the investigation continues.

Detective Superintendent Jason Taylor said: “This remains an ongoing investigation and has understandably come as a shock to the local community.

“Our thoughts are with Shana Grice’s family and friends and we would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, no matter how insignificant you may think it was, to get in touch.”

Witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Bow.

Alternatively, witnesses can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

As previously reported, the death has been notified to the body which handles police complaints because officers had contact with Shana before she was murdered. Click here to read more.

Shana Grice, 19, has been named by Sussex Police as the murder victim. Picture: Sussex Police

