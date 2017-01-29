COUNTY NEWS: Man arrested after stabbing at Sussex home

A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Sussex home.

Police were called to the property in Langdale Road, Hove, at about 1.30am on Saturday (January 28).

Officers said a young man, in his early 20s, was found with a stab wound.

He was rushed to hospital to be treated for his injuries. They are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident, officers added.

