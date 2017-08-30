Concern for Sussex teens missing after Notting Hill Carnival

Sussex Police is concerned for two teenagers from Sussex who attended Notting Hill Carnival, but have not returned home.

Sussex Police said Yasmina Atir and Taneesha Deocampo, both 15, are thought to have travelled to London together to go to the Notting Hill carnival at the weekend.

Officers added that the teenagers are thought to have since travelled back to Brighton together.

Yasmina, from Lancing, was reported missing on Monday (August 28) and Taneesha was last seen at a family friend's house in Brighton at around 7.30am on Sunday (August 27), police said.

Officers described Yasmina as having a tanned complexion with dark brown curly hair and she often wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a pink sleeveless top, white jeans and black shoes.

Taneesha is described as of Asian appearance, 5ft 6, of medium build and very long straight black hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a pale pink jumper and carrying a large white handbag.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the girls should contact police on 101.