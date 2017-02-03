Concern for missing Wick woman with dementia

Police are concerned about the welfare of missing 82-year-old from Wick.

Irene Owen was last seen leaving her address in Penarth Gardens today (February 3 February) at around 4pm, and was thought to be heading in the direction of Arundel, a police spokesperson said.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins and of slight build with long white hair and blue eyes, the spokesperson said.

She was last seen wearing glasses and a camel coloured Duffle coat with a hood, added the spokesperson.

Detective Sergeant Kate Witt, from the West Sussex Missing Persons team, said: “We are concerned about Irene because she has dementia and has left the house without a phone.

“Please contact us if you have any information which can help us find her and make sure she is ok.”

If you see Irene or have any information about her whereabouts please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 1024 of 03/02

If she is in danger or in need of urgent medical attention please call 999 immediately.

