Concern for missing girl

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of 16-year-old Chloe Bullock, from Thornhill Close, Portslade, who has not been seen since she left home on yesterday afternoon.

Chloe, who is described as white, 5ft 2ins. with long blonde hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion, was wearing a pink bomber jacket, a red, white and navy Adidas top, a white vest top, white skinny jeans, and pink/white Adidas trainers. She was carrying a silver Michael Kors handbag.

If you see Chloe or have any information about her possible whereabouts please contact Sussex Police on 101 or online, quoting serial 18 of 13/10.