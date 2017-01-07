Central Brighton pub robbed at knife point

A man with a ‘kitchen-type steak knife’ robbed a Brighton pub of hundreds of pounds this morning, a spokesperson said.

Staff at the Druids Head pub in Brighton place, in the Lanes, were clearing up after closing time just after midnight today (Saturday, January 7), said police.

A man pushed through the front door as a member of staff was closing it, just after the last customers had left, said police.

The man threatened the two members of a staff and a friend of one of them who was helping out, with what appeared to be kitchen-type steak knife, according to police.

He demanded cash and took several hundred pounds takings from the office safe, which he required to be opened, and left by the front door, said police.

The two staff, women aged 32 and 22, and their friend, a man aged 21, were not injured, confirmed police.

The suspect is described as of light skinned black appearance, in his thirties, about 6ft 3ins, wearing a black puffa jacket, a dark beanie hat under a hood, with a scarf over the lower part of his face, black ski gloves and dark trousers, said police.

Detective Sergeant Leon Ryan said; “This was a frightening experience for the three victims.

“The Laines were still busy at that time of night and we hope passers-by, including anyone who had just left the Druids Head, may have seen this man acting suspiciously in the immediate area.”

Anyone who was in the area at the time and can help in any way, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 13 of 07/01

You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/or call 101

