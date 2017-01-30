Burglars steal jewellery and safe from Worthing home

Police are appealing for witnesses after jewellery worth hundreds and a safe were stolen from a Worthing property.

Intruders entered the South Street home in Tarring through a window between 1pm and 5.45pm on Thursday, January 19, a police spokesperson confirmed.

After making an untidy search of the home, they stole a rose gold Michael Kors watch worth £400 and a silver necklace with a heart pendant, according to the spokesperson, leaving another watch smashed on the floor.

A small electronic safe containing approximately £500 in cash was also taken, the spokesperson said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen something suspicious is asked to call 101 quoting serial 999 of 19/01 or report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal

Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

