BREAKING NEWS: Riot van and police dog unit in Steyne Gardens

The police riot van and a dog unit are among several units currently in Steyne Gardens.

Officers are currently in Steyne Gardens in Worthing carrying out a ‘visit’, firearms officer PC Evans said at the scene.

Several police units are at the scene

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “There is a private visit taking place at the Cornerstone Church in Brighton Road, Worthing, by a visiting dignitary who is accompanied by Metropolitan Police officers.

“Sussex Police are providing support to the visit, which is only scheduled to last for around 20 minutes.”

More to follow