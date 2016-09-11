BREAKING NEWS: Boy stabbed in Portslade

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in Portslade yesterday afternoon, according to police.

Police said a 15-year-old boy from Hove was arrested shortly before 8pm on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and 18-year-old man from Portslade was arrested just under an hour later on suspicion of affray.

Both remained in custody on Saturday evening, police confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene near a Co-op store car park in Abinger Road at 5.17pm, police said.

The victim was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious stab wounds and was taken into surgery on Saturday evening, a police spokesperson added.

Inspector Ed Neve said: “This is an incident that was confined to a small group and we do not consider them to be a threat to the general community.

“We have identified a number of suspects and two have already been arrested. We are continuing to search for a number of others.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed the attack is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Autumn. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).”

