Boy arrested on Class A drug dealing suspicion

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs with intent to deal them.

The 16-year-old was arrested by police following a search in Worthing.

The teenager from Waltham Forest, London, was stopped and searched in Queen’s Road on Sunday.

Officers spotted him leaving a property believed to be involved with drug offences, according to police.

During the search officers discovered more than 100 wraps of what is believed to be crack cocaine and heroin, as well as a small bag of cannabis and cash.

The boy was arrested and later released under investigation on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, acquire, use or possession of a criminal property and possession of a controlled Class B drug (cannabis).

