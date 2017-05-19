Beware of bogus dog wardens knocking on doors, council warns

The council has issued advice after reports that individuals claiming to be dog wardens have been knocking on pet owners’ doors.

They have then requested to see the pets, a council spokesperson said, and the fear is that the apparent impostors had intentions to take the animal away from their owner.

The council had been made aware of a number of these instances across Adur and Worthing in recent days.

“Luckily, on both occasions the dog owners were alert and sent the cold-callers on their way,” said the spokesperson.

“We understand the affected householders have notified police.”

The council is advising members of the public who are greeted by such peoople to ask for ID and check their uniform.

“All Adur and Worthing Councils’ staff will be carrying official identification,” the spokesperson said.

Staff will be wearing official uniform and could also be travelling in emblazoned vehicles, confirmed the spokesperson.

To check the workers’ credentials, call the council on 01903 221064 from Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

In an emergency, contact the police, the council advises.

