Arrest made as police flood Worthing street

An arrest has been made in Worthing after members of the public reported seeing up to ten police cars in Tarring.

Sussex Police have yet to confirm any details of the incident, other than that an arrest has been made.

More details have been made available. Click here for the updated story about a man being arrested for wielding knives.

Members of the public reported seeing several police cars driving up and down Tarring Road, as well as officers going along alleyways.

Phil Akers saw police officers in the area around Bulkington Avenue.

He said: “I saw the police cars in the Bulkington Ave area.

“I wanted to turn into Woodside Road and as I was waiting at the junction ready to turn when I saw a someone running up Woodside Road.

“The police got out of their car with tasers drawn shouting ‘stop’ at them.

“The person then ran into a nearby garden with police in pursuit.”

More to follow.