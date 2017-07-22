Arrest made after three car collision on Shoreham Beach

One person was arrested after a three car collision on Shoreham Beach last night, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Beach Green in Shoreham Beach at 11.40pm last night (Friday, July 21) to reports of a head on collision.

The fire service was called to release one person trapped in a car with their heavy rescue equipment.

The casualty was taken to hospital, the fire service confirmed.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and was put in police custody, said a police spokesman.