Armed robbery at Lancing takeaway being linked to other robberies, police confirm

Police are investigating an armed robbery at Uncle Sams takeaway in Lancing on Wednesday night.

They are linking the incident with six other armed robberies which have taken place in the Worthing area since August.

Staff had finishing serving on Wednesday night and were cleaning up when a man came into the shop in Crabtree Lane at 11.20pm and threatened them with a gun, according to police.

The man escaped with £50 and ran out of the back and along First Avenue, police said. No one was hurt.

Police said officers carried out a search but it is believed he may have got into a car.

He is described by police as white, 5’ 8” and was wearing a blue jumper, a grey hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Detective Sergeant Jason Vickers said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this robbery and we are linking it with a series of armed robberies in Worthing and Sompting since the second week of August.

“Thankfully no-one has been injured but understandably those involved have been extremely shaken.

“Please contact us if you have any information or witnessed anything suspicious.”

Contact police by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or ring 101, quoting Operation Zinger.

View The Herald’s map of the Worthing linked robberies here

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.