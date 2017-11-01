Appeal after group leaves man with facial injuries

A 32-year-old man was left with serious face injuries when he was set upon by a group of people in the street last month.

Police are calling for witnesses after then man man was attacked at the junction of Rowlands Road and Heene Road on October 6.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the incident happened between 1.30am and 2am on Friday, October 6.

The attack began inside a flat in Rowlands Road but then spilled out onto the street at the junction with Heene Road.

The victim was assaulted by several people and sustained serious facial injuries, for which he was treated in hospital, police say.

A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old man, both from West Worthing, and a 41-year-old man from Lancing were all arrested on suspicion of wounding.

They were later released under investigation.

Two women, aged 29 and 31, both from West Worthing, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to pervert the course of justice and have also been released under investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other information about the incident is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 200 of 06/10.