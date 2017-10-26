Advice issued after reports of vehicle thefts in Shoreham

Police have issued advice following a number of recent reports of theft from vehicles in the Shoreham area.

A number of attempted vehicle break-ins were also reported in Southwick in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October, 24).

A police spokesman advised: “Take all valuables including sunglasses with you if you can.

“If you are unable to take them from the vehicle, lock them in the boot or place them out of view.

“If a vehicle is left insecure, it only take 10 seconds for your valuables to be stolen.”

Anyone who sees anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles should call 999.

