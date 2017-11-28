£45k fine after Worthing curry house raid

A curry house was fined £45,000 and had its director banned after illegal workers were discovered during a raid.

Director Sujon Miah was disqualified in August after immigration enforcement officers visited The Royal Jaipur in Brighton Road, Worthing, but the Home Office did not announce it until last week.

The raid took place in October, 2016, with officers arresting three Bangladeshi men aged between 31 and 38.

The restaurant is now under new management with no connection to the previous management.

Investigations by the Insolvency Service have led to 20 directors across the UK being disqualified recently.

Cheryl Lambert, chief investigator at the service, said: “These directors sought an unfair advantage by employing people not entitled to work legally in the UK.

“This is a set of people who are without the protection of the law and thereby extremely vulnerable to exploitation in all its forms.”