22-year-old man stabbed in Worthing

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with a stab wound after police were called to a flat in Worthing last night, a spokesperson said.

Police were called after a group of men had been seen running into a flat in Orme Road and causing a disturbance, just after 8pm on Sunday (February, 19), said the spokesperson.

Before officers arrived, the suspects were seen running off towards the level crossing in South Farm Road, the spokesperon said.

A 22-year-old man of no fixed address was found in the property with facial bruising and a stab wound to his right leg, confirmed the spokesperson.

First aid was administered until paramedics arrived and he was taken to hospital, according to the spokesperson.

Full details of his injuries are not yet known but they were initially thought to be minor and not life-changing, the spokesperson said.

Any witnesses, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 1215 of 19/02.

Alternatively, report online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal or call 101.

