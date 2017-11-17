£15m extra police funding after recent violence spike

The police commissioner has announced £15million extra funding after the Herald revealed the rate of violent crime in Adur has doubled in the last five years.

Overall figures for Adur show a safe area with far lower rates of crime than the national average for the majority of offences, but others have spiked recently.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I recognise Sussex Police has seen an increase in demand in recent months and I know that officers are carrying high workloads.

“These recorded crime figures need to be seen in the context of the overall nine per cent year-on-year decline in crime indicated by the Crime Survey for England and Wales, which shows the number of crimes experienced by the general public, including those not reported to the police.

“However I am concerned about the increase in sexual offences reported to the police.”

The overall crime rate for Adur fell 2.88 per cent from April last year to March this year, and is 33.4 per cent below the average for England and Wales.

Thefts fell by more than 17 per cent last year, and by 42.8 per cent in the last five years in the area.

But the rate of robbery more than doubled last year, soaring by 106 per cent.

While this might be alarming at first, the actual rate of 0.55 robberies per 1,000 people is telling. It is likely the series of linked robberies in Adur and Worthing last summer that prompted the Operation Zinger police investigation skewed the figures.

Adur remains far below the national average for robbery, a difference of 45.7 per cent.

Violent crime in Adur has also gone up 99 per cent in the last five years, but fell 3.5 per cent last year.

Mrs Bourne has now pledged to put more money into fighting crime in Sussex in light of the figures: “I want to help Sussex Police explore and identify all opportunities for investment.

“I have carried out a review of money Sussex Police holds in its reserves and released £15million to reduce the impact of reductions in police officer numbers.”

In response to the figures, East Worthing & Shoreham MP Tim Loughton praised the region’s emergency services. He said: “I am pleased Adur remains one of the safest places in the country to live.

“I want to thank the police and the emergency services not only for their dedication, but for all the amazing work they do in often difficult circumstances.”