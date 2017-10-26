Crew called to car fire in Shoreham

The fire service are on the scene after receiving reports of a car on fire in Shoreham.

A crew was called to Shoreham High Street at 1.17pm today (Thursday, October 26), a spokesman said.

Two breathing apparatus are being used by firefighters, confirmed the spokesman.

Police have been requested to assist with traffic control.

There have been no reports of any injuries, according to the spokesman.

Firefighters remain on the scene.