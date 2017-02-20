COUNTY: Olympian unveils West Sussex’s first trampoline park

An Olympic legend led the opening celebrations this week as trampoline park Flip Out welcomed its first visitors.

Track and field star Sally Gunnell joined children from Chestnut Tree House to cut the ribbon, officially unveiling Chichester’s first trampoline park at Glenmore Business Park, Chichester.

As well as trampolining, Flip Out offers a dodgeball court, a climbing wall, a ninja warrior course, a soft play area and a pizza cafe.

Sally Gunnell said: “I think it is great, not just for the kids but for the parents too.

“It is about getting people active and it has to be done around fun elements.

“I am a patron for Chestnut Tree House and it is brilliant they have been invited down here this morning.

“Just to see the smiles on the children’s faces is fantastic, it is brilliant to have Flip Out in West Sussex.”

Owner Richard Wootton said: “Flip Out Chichester has certainly got off to a great start. There’s been a real buzz around the arena and it’s fantastic to see so many people enjoying the fun.

“It is brilliant to have the children down here from Chestnut Tree House, I have done some charity work with them before – they do amazing work.”

Richard continued to say that children from Chestnut Tree House will receive one free session at Flip Out every week.

Mr Wooton added: “It is an exciting time and it is an exciting place for people of all ages.”

Jayne Todd, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House, said: “It is absolutely amazing to have a facility like this in the area.

“It has been great to be invited along, it is a fantastic sensory experience for the children, with the lights, sounds and different textures.

“They also have great disabled facilities so it is accessible to everyone.”

Visit www.flipout.co.uk/chichester for more information.