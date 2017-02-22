COUNTY NEWS: Woman’s devotion for Sussex man travels the world

A besotted woman has taken to snapping pictures from all over the world containing touching love notes to her boyfriend in Sussex.

Lilly Garay, from Slovakia, has more than 1,000 notes from far-flung places and posted them on a Facebook page, expressing her devotion to Owen Daniel.

Okinawa, Japan SUS-170222-160552001

She said: “I am in my last year of PhD studies in the field of international criminal law and due to this I have a lot of opportunities to travel as a guest lecturer at foreign universities and via various research stays.

“I decided to snap a picture with a note for Owen in every country I visited, with the intention of creating a scrapbook of little love notes for him.

“As family and friends were travelling to various destinations, I always asked them to do the same for me.

“The original project outgrew itself as gradually friends of friends and even complete strangers helped to contribute to the wide array of notes from around the globe. “

Las Vegas SUS-170222-160219001

Her relationship with Owen, from Hastings, came about when he tried to add her on Facebook after seeing a photo of Lilly on a mutual friend’s account.

She said: “I politely declined andit took him three more tries and several months to convince me to accept his friend request. Our first phone call lasted six hours and the topics have not dried up since.

“Currently I have more than 1,000 love notes from all over the world, from truly amazing places, such as Sudan, Tahiti, Hawaii, the North Pole and Tristan da Cunha, from 142 countries so far.

“We both love travelling and we fully intend to visit all these beautiful places together. This way our love managed to travel the world even before us.

Manzanillo in Mexico SUS-170222-160453001

“The next article I publish as a PhD researcher is coming out shortly in Athens, Greece, so that might be the next destination.

“I was also invited to speak at a conference in Hawaii, so hopefully it will become a destination we will visit together.

“I am very grateful to all those incredible people, who helped me create this surprise for my boyfriend. He was truly touched. In my experience, people really come together in matters of love and making someone happy.

“Finding true love is a very rare blessing, and I believe no day should pass by without telling your other half - with or without words - how much they mean to you.

Philippines SUS-170222-160649001

“Throughout the past few years Owen has been my rock, my guardian angel, my best friend, my soulmate, my everything.

“I am certain, a lifetime would not be enough to express my gratitude and devotion to him and thank him for his unwavering love and support.

“So instead of telling him, he is my whole world, I got the world to tell him so.”

Lilly’s Facebook page, Lilly Loves Owen, can be found by clicking here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.