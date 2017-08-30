COUNTY NEWS: Woman dies at Sussex holiday park

A woman has died at a holiday park in Sussex today (Wednesday, August 30) after suffering a ‘medical episode’.

Police and paramedics attended the scene at Pontins in Camber at 11.30am.

Pontins staff tried to resuscitate the woman but she was pronounced dead.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a medical episode involving a woman at the side of a pool at Pontins Holiday Park in New Lydd Road, Camber.

“Despite the best efforts of staff who performed CPR, the woman was sadly pronounced dead.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer is due to be informed.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called shortly before 11.30am today to reports a woman had been rescued from the pool at Pontins in Camber.

“Ambulance crews, including a community first responder and the air ambulance service, attended the scene.

“Efforts by them and those at the scene prior to our arrival to resuscitate her sadly proved unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.”

