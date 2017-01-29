COUNTY NEWS: Two homes damaged in car crash

Homes have been damaged after a car crashed into two properties this morning (January 29), police have said.

Emergency services attended the collision in Lismore Crescent, Crawley, at about 11am.

A spokesman for the fire service said no-one was injured.

Officers inspected the building and allowed residents back into their properties.

The incident has been left with Crawley Borough Council.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.