County news: Teenager dead after falling from bridge at marina

Sussex Police said a 17-year-old boy has died after falling from a bridge at Brighton Marina this morning (January 25).

Police closed the access road to the Marina after being called in at 7.19am.

A police spokesman said: “Police and ambulance services were called to Brighton Marina where it appeared a person has fallen from a bridged area. A 17-year-old boy died at the scene.

“This is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service confirmed paramedics attended Marina Village this morning to reports a person had been found injured.

He said: “A teenage boy, who was believed to have suffered a fall from height, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The access road to Brighton Marina has reponed this afternoon.