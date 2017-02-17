COUNTY NEWS: Sussex star upbeat despite BBC competition exit

Sussex singing star Craig Webb is excited for the future despite his exit from a BBC talent show.

Craig had gotten through to the live shows of BBC’s Let It Shine, a singing and dancing contest based on the music of boyband Take That.

However the Crawley singer was one of five contestants sent home after a sing off on Saturday.

“It was quite terrifying really,” said Craig.

Used to performing in bands of five, the sing off had them competing as individuals for their place in the competition.

“So many people have been in touch on Twitter and Instagram saying I was robbed. Everyone has been really lovely.

“It is gutting but I have nothing to be upset about. I had a blast,” he added.

“It would have been good to see it through to the final and be in the last live show but it just wasn’t my time.”

A former student at Ifield Community College, Craig lives in West Green in Crawley but works as a singing waiter at a cocktail bar in Soho in London.

Craig was initially nervous to rewatch the sing off, worried that he might regret some of his choices.

“You always wonder how you come across and if it catches you in the way you want to be portrayed.”

However when he sat down in his living room on Tuesday and watched the show on iPlayer he found he felt better.

“It made me feel better in a way. It would have been worse if I had had regrets and if I did not like the way I performed.”

Craig is upbeat about his future, with his agent entering him for various musicals.

“I think the main thing in this industry particularly is just sticking at it,” Craig said.

He is also set to release an EP in the spring.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.