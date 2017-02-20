COUNTY NEWS: Missing owl returned home after five weeks in the wild

A much-missed Eagle Owl has been found safe and well five weeks after she flew off from a West Sussex falconry centre — and it would seem she has a boyfriend.

Luna was found perched on the aviary of a male Eagle Owl in Gosport, twenty miles from her home at Hawking About, and it is believed she might have been attracted by his mating call.

Having fended for herself in the wild after disappearing on January 13, Luna is having a full check over.

Kevin Lochner, head falconer at Hawking About said: “We’re amazed and relieved to have Luna back.

“We have been very worried for her over the last five weeks but we have been so encouraged by Luna Watchers with our weekly live updates on Facebook regularly getting over 2000 viewers.

“We are just so grateful to have her back and now we are looking forward to helping her rehabilitation.”

Kevin said that her weight indicated that she had been hunting for herself. Luna was checked over by a specialist vet and wormed. She will now undergo a period of quarantine before re-joining the falconry display team ahead of Hawking About’s busy Events Season.

