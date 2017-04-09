COUNTY NEWS: Householders warned of unscrupulous tradesmen

Sussex householders are being warned about unscrupulous tradesmen using a national trade body’s logo illegally.

A national trade body has warned homeowners of being misled by the fraudulent painters and decorators.

The PDA said unscrupulous tradesmen are using their logo illegally. Picture: Shepherd PR Limited

The Painting and Decorating Association (PDA) said unscrupulous tradesmen are using their logo illegally.

As a result, the industry body is urging people to double check credentials before allowing painters and decorators to start work.

PDA chief executive Neil Ogilvie said: “Appointing a tradesperson can be a daunting task for any homeowner.

“People want to know the person entering their home will treat it with respect and provide a high-quality job at a fair price.

“That’s why many people turn to the PDA to find a highly reliable contractor who has passed the trade body’s stringent entry tests.

“Unfortunately, we hear all too often about unscrupulous tradespeople illegally using our logo.

“Members of the PDA have to measure up to exacting standards to join the association.

“By meeting the strict criteria, they are able to display the PDA’s distinctive red, white and blue logo, which is recognised across the UK as a symbol of great workmanship at a fair price.

“Anyone who is not a member and uses our logo is not only misleading homeowners in the quality of their work, but are also acting illegally.

“We work with the various authorities to alert them of the problem, and would advise householders to take steps to protect themselves.”

The PDA has produced a guide which gives an insight into the steps people can take to be ensure they appoint a genuine PDA member.

It can be found here.

For any queries please contact the PDA’s head office on 024 7635 3776 or email info@paintingdecoratingassociation.co.uk.

