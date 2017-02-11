COUNTY NEWS: Fire crews tackle garage blaze

Firefighters were called to a major incident in Sussex last night (Friday, February 10) after a vehicle caught alight inside a garage workshop.

Crews were called to the Shopwhyke Industrial Centre in Chichester at around 10.17pm after smoke was seen coming from industrial units.

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 10.17pm. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

On arrival they discovered a fire had broken out inside the workshop of commercial garage, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said today (Saturday).

A total of six fire crews attended the scene and used foam and water jet hoses to extinguish the blaze.

Eventually firefighters wearing breathing equipment were able to fight back the flames and enter the garage, which is believed to be Voltech Vehicle Maintenance.

The all clear was given at around 12.48am this morning. It appears as if the fire had began inside a vehicle parked within the workshop, the spokesman added.

Firefighters at the scene. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

Photos and video by Eddie Mitchell.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.