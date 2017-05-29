COUNTY NEWS: Fatal collision after driver ‘lost control’

A driver has died in Sussex after being ‘seen to lose control’ last night, police have confirmed.

The collision happened last night at 7.50pm.

Officers were called to the scene in Shripney Road in Bognor.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A white vauxhall vivarro was seen to lose control and cross the central reservation before coming to a rest in the southbound carriageway

“Sadly the driver was declared dead at the scene.”

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 and quote Operation Vienna.