COUNTY NEWS: Bungalow gutted by blaze

Firefighters spent almost four hours battling a blaze at a Sussex home.

Four crews were called to Drift Lane, Selsey, at about 8.20pm last night (May 6) after a fire broke out in a bungalow.

House fire in Selsey

The fire service said 60 per cent of the building and roof were damaged by flames and the property was 100 per cent damaged by heat and smoke.

Firefighters extinguished the flames using ten breathing apparatus, four water jets, two hose reels and a covering jet.

No-one was injured and it is believed the property was empty at the time of the fire.

Crews left the scene just after midnight. They returned to this morning to carry out an investigation.

House fire in Selsey

The cause of the fire is being treated as an accident.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

House fire in Selsey

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

House fire in Selsey

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

House fire in Selsey