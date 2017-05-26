COUNTY NEWS: Black smoke rises from recycling centre fire

Large plumes of black smoke spread across the Sussex coastline last night (Thursday) after a major fire at a recycling centre near the A27.

The fire, which is believed to have started shortly after 7pm at the Lewes depot of specialist recycling and waste management business MDJ Light Brothers Ltd, involved 200 tonnes of burning scrap metal.

Fire crews worked through the night to bring the blaze under control. Photo by Brooke Strange

Smoke from the flames could be seen over Worthing and Shoreham, as well much of Brighton and Hove, prompting a health warning asking people living downwind of the fire to keep doors and windows closed.

At its height, more than 10 fire crews battled the blaze. Crews remain on scene this morning after working through the night to bring it under control.

The A27 was closed overnight between the Beddingham and Southerham roundabouts, before re-opening at around 7am today (Friday).

Photos provided by Eddie Mitchell and Brooke Strange Photography.

