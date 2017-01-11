County news: Beardies beware - it’s time to shave them off for charity

Hirsute hipsters and bearded wonders from all over Sussex are being urged to “have it off” to raise much-needed funds to support the county’s hospices.

Among those coming clean will be Henry Brooks, son of the landlord of the Laughing Fish pub in Isfield, near Lewes.

His bar manager, James Pearson, will also be shaving off his long ginger sideburns, and they hope regulars will join in.

Henry will part with his whiskers on his 30th birthday on Tuesday, January 24.

He said: “The start of this idea was a drunken agreement amongst friends and family that I should shave my beard off, a matter that I have been very stubborn about for a long time.

“At the Laughing Fish we have held a number of events in support of Friends of Sussex hospices.

“I appreciate the fact that they support all 12 hospices in Sussex, a cause I believe to be an extremely good and worthwhile one.

“Anyone who knows me will know that I am very protective over my hair and beard, and so will appreciate this is a very big step.

“Let’s make it worthwhile and raise as much money as possible for a very worthy cause.”

Anyone wishing to take part in the shave with Henry should contact him at the Laughing Fish.

Money raised can go directly to a local hospice or to Friends of Sussex Hospices to distribute.

Kathy Gore, Chair of FSH, which has raised more than £1.7million, said: “It would be fantastic if every man whose beard is no longer hip would “have it off” to support our hospices.

“It’s a small sacrifice that would make a big difference for people receiving hospice care in Sussex.”

You can sponsor Henry through his JustGiving page

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Henry-Brooks or contact him on 01825 750349 or go to the FSH website to find out how to participate: www.friendsofsussexhospices.org.uk