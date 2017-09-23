COUNTY NEWS: Air rifle found after police search Sussex house

An air rifle has been found after a search at a house in Sussex, police have said.

Police closed off Vale Road in Seaford earlier today after a report of someone with a weapon in a house. Read our original story on our website.

Police at the incident in Seaford. Picture: Dan Jessup

Officers were called to the property at 10.10am.

Detective Superintendent Carwyn Hughes said: “Our officers went into the property and found a lawfully held air rifle.

“We would like to publicly thank the member of the public who phoned us with their concern. Thankfully the weapon seen was an air rifle, however we would encourage anyone who sees anything suspicious to call us.

“We’d also like to thank all the residents of Vale Road for their patience while we have been in the area.”