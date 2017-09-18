Councils’ senior director leaves after ‘absence’

One of Adur and Worthing councils’ most senior directors has left her role.

Jane Eckford, director for customer service, joined the authorities in 2014, shortly after the appointment of chief executive Alex Bailey.

But following a period of absence, Ms Eckford has decided to leave the councils, a short memo confirmed.

Mr Bailey wrote: “I am writing to let you know that Jane Eckford (director for customer service) has now made the decision to leave Adur and Worthing Councils. I know you will join me in wishing her well for her future.

“For the immediate future I will continue to line manage the four customer service heads of service (Paul Tonking, Garry Goacher, Tony Patching and Jan Jonker) as I have during Jane’s absence. I will be talking to them, CLT (corporate leadership team) colleagues and the leaders about future management arrangements and I will let you know the outcome as soon as possible.”