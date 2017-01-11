Councillors face ‘difficult decision’ on Sompting bus service

Councillors are due to make a ‘difficult decision’ on continuing Sompting’s 7A bus route at a meeting tonight (Wednesday, January 11).

Sompting Parish Council has been funding the service, which runs between Worthing Town Centre and Lancing via Sompting every two hours on Sundays and Bank Holidays, for the last 18 months at an annual cost of £6,000.

However, Peveral South ward councillor Alun Jones said that service providers Compass Travel had asked for an additional £4,000 a year towards the service.

This was a ‘remarkably big increase’, he said, considering it had not been anticipated by the council when setting its annual budget.

At the meeting, councillors would have to decide whether the extra funding could be found, he said.

If not, it was ‘possible’ the service could be terminated, Mr Jones said, adding: “Which would upset a lot of us, as we put a lot of effort into running it in the first place.”

The council had considered changing the route, which Mr Jones said ‘was used, but not remarkably well used’, to an hourly circular route within Sompting connecting to the 700 and Pulse buses, as an alternative.

Chris Chatfield, managing director of Compass Travel, said the fare revenue was less than they were anticipating and that the company was currently running the service at a loss.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.