Could you be the next Great British Bake Off champion?

The Great British Bake Off
Are you brilliant with brioche and marvellous with meringue - well now's your chance to prove it.

Applications for The Great British Bake Off 2018 are now open and you can apply this Saturday (November 25)

Love Productions - the production team for The Great British Bake off - will have a team at the Winter Fair at the South of England Showground in Ardingly on Saturday.

And they are looking for a fresh batch of brilliant, amateur bakers ready to dough battle and enter the tent.

If you can't make the fair this weekend, here is how you can apply online: http://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/offbeat/applications-for-the-great-british-bake-off-2018-are-now-open-1-8246145