Cotillion returns with new show

Popular folk group Cotillion will make a return visit to St Nicolas' Church, Shoreham, on Saturday.

On previous visits, Anne, Bonnie, Alan and narrator Linda have delighted packed houses with their unique style.

This time, they will be presenting their new show, Along the Road with Cotillion, at 7.30pm.

John Simpson, from Friends of St Nicolas, said: "The group, who sing and play various instruments, create a superb atmosphere with catchy rhythms, local songs and verse, spiced with humour."

The bar will be available from 7pm and in the interval. Tickets are £5, from Bookworms of Shoreham, Day Lewis Chemist, The Red Lion Inn, or on the door.

Proceeds to the Friends of St Nicolas, who maintain the fabric of this beautiful Grade 1 listed church.