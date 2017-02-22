Concern over Tarmacked tree roots in Worthing

Fears that a high street tree may struggle to survive have been raised after its roots were Tarmacked over.

Reader Graham Lelliott sent the Herald photos of the Tarmacked tree in Montague Street.

The tree has been tarmacked over

He feared the tree may not be able to receive the water it needs and asked: “How on earth will this tree survive?”

But the county council, whose highways department carried out the Tarmacking as part of its repair works, gave reassurances that it would not cause the tree any problems.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “This repair was undertaken to ensure the area remains safe for pedestrians.

“Reasonably mature trees such as this generally will not have an issue getting adequate water when Tarmacked over.

“We do have several in Worthing already like this.

“However the vitality of the tree is very important to us, so we will monitor this location and take additional measures if appropriate.”

