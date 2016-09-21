Concern over missing Lancing teen

Police are concerned about the welfare of missing 15-year-old Edward Little from Lancing.

Edward was last seen leaving an address in Sandwich, Kent on Thursday, September 15 at 3.30pm to catch a train, according to police.

It is thought he could be in the Worthing, Lancing or Brighton area.

He is described by police as white, 5ft 5in and of slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike sweatshirt, a white t-shirt with light blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

PC James Latter said: “We are concerned about Edward because of his age and would like to make sure he is ok.”

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 92 of 16/09.