Concern for missing Portslade teen who didn't turn up for school

The family of a 14-year-old are concerned for her welfare after she failed to arrive at school this morning (May 22).

Sussex Police said Alice Lastra-Wescombe was last seen at around 8.05am on Monday (May 22) when she left her home in Portslade to attend school. But police said she never arrived.

Alice is described as white, 5' 6", of medium build and with long dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing her Shoreham Academy school uniform which consists of a blue blazer, blue skirt, light blue T-shirt and a black shoulder bag.

Police said Alice has links to the Crawley area.

PC Mark Green said: "We are growing increasingly concerned for Alice as her disappearance is out of character. We ask that if she sees this that she makes contact with a family member or police so we can check her welfare."

Anyone who sees Alice or knows of her whereabouts should contact police on 101 quoting serial 418 of 22/05. If she is in danger or need or urgent medical attention dial 999.