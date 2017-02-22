Completion date of Shoreham beach enhancement scheme delayed

Residents will have to wait longer than expected for work on the ‘long-overdue facelift’ of Lower Beach Road to come to an end.

The completion date of the scheme, which will create an improved plant-lined pathway linking the town centre and the beach, has been pushed back to allow for essential flood defence work to take place, a council spokesperson has announced.

Work at the site

The Environment Agency needs to start work on the shoreline by the riverside car park, as part of the Adur Tidal Walls Project, which would have caused damage to the landscaping planned in the area.

Delaying the enhancement work was therefore a ‘logical conclusion’ and a council spokesperson said: “This will not only save money by avoiding possible damage, but ensure that when our scheme is completed it is protected by the new flood defences for years to come.”

Joss Loader, chairman of Shoreham Beach Residents’ Association and Marine Ward councillor, said: “It’s a shame the scheme won’t finish on time but I am sure people will agree that it’s pointless installing new surfacing and landscaping if it’s likely to be damaged.

“Overall, the project is giving this busy gateway to the beach a long-overdue facelift and it’s been welcomed by the community.

“The good news is the car park is set to reopen by the spring and, hopefully, the traders will be spared any disruption during the busy, warmer months.”

The enhancement scheme began on Monday, September 5, last year after years of delays.

The scheme will see lower beach car park re-configured, with more parking bays added, and a repositioned pedestrian crossing joining a plant-lined pathway from the bridge to Ferry Road.

A public space with a new seating area will overlook the River Adur.

