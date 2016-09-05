Community turns out for ‘brilliant’ fun day

A ‘brilliant’ time was had by all who attended the first ever Fishersgate Funfest.

Held on Fishersgate Recreation Ground on West Road, Fishersgate, on Saturday, the event was arranged by the Friends of Fishersgate Rec as a way of celebrating the reopening of the community centre and the revamap of the play park area.

Jayden Bazen with children's author Nick Sherratt, who opened the Fishersgate Funfest.

It was also intended as a day to bring the community together.

Glenda Harkess-Cowlyn, who helped to organise the event, said: “It was brilliant.

“We were really lucky with the weather. Everyone in the community turned out and it went really smoothly.

“People who attended said they loved it, and we have had some really positive comments on the event’s Facebook page.”

Lilly Loudon with her painted face and hoops at the Fishersgate Funfest

Those attending could take part in a host of activities from workshops in drumming, boxing, street dancing, art and circus skills to kiddiwinks interactive activities.

There was also live music all afternoon, a bar and food offerings, stalls, games, exotic animal handling, bouncy castles and more.

Money was collected on the day for the Friends group to help it continue to improve the community centre. It is thought around £700 was raised.

Glenda added: “People said it was the best fun day they had been to.

Painting was just one of the activities at the Fishersgate Funfest

“We wanted it to be something for the community, not just something they had to come along to and spend money at, so everything was interactive.

“Because it went so well, we would hope it would be held again next year.”

Glenda estimated around 400 people attended the event, which was opened by children’s illustrator Nick Sharratt.

For more information about the group or for details on how to get involved, visit www.friendsoffishersgate.co.uk

The Shoreham Allstars performing at the Fishersgate Funfest