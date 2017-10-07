Community rides out in force for ‘dapper’ fundraising event

Shoreham welcomed more than 150 debonairly dressed ladies and gentlemen for a fundraising event.

Sunday, September 24, marked the date of the 2017 Distinguished Gentlemans Ride. This is a world wide motorcycle event, which aims to raise millions of pounds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health issues through the Movember Foundation.

Some of the motorcycles used in the ride

The Movember Foundation operates globally to improve the lives of men through prostate cancer research and men’s mental health initiatives.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride looks to activate all riders who own and ride classic and custom style motorcycles and scooters to dress dapper and unite in a parade through their city to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health and suicide prevention.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride has multiple goals, which include raising awareness of preventive measures, breaking stereotypes, and giving people a chance to raise funds for a worthy cause whilst riding their machines.

At the West Sussex event, the glorious weather brought out around 180 dapperly dressed men and women on their motorbikes to ride along the Sussex coast from Shoreham Airport to Goodwood Airdrome.

Tartan for the ride

In total, more than £25,000 was raised by this ride alone for charity - one of the greatest amounts raised by Distingished Gentleman Riders in the country.

The ride was admired and cheered on by everyone out for their morning stroll and created quite a stir along the roads and communities it passed through.

Further information about the Distinguished Gentlemans Ride can be found at www.gentlemansride.com.

Two riders taking part

Smartly dressed to help raise funds