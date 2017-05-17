Colour race funds toys for children with special needs in Adur

A team of seven took part in a colourful obstacle race to raise funds for children and young people with special needs in Shoreham.

Six members of staff from the Adur Special Needs Project and one parent took on the challenge of completing the 5k Colour Obstacle Rush, held at Brighton Racecourse, On Saturday, May 6.

Yvonne McKeown, administer at the Adur Special Needs Project, which is based in Ham Road, said: “Everybody thoroughly enjoyed themselves and would all like to do something similar again.”

The race involved clambering over 20 inflatable obstacles while being pelted with powder paint and squirted with water.

Staff members Ellie Everson and Natalie Sullivan paired together and took around one hour to complete the course.

The second team, consisting of Zoe Ridpath, Mandy Cook, Ayesha Hill, Kat Turner and Ashleigh Bullen finished in around 45 minutes.

Thanks to their fundraising efforts, the group managed to raise twice their original target of £300, reaching a total of £600 – all of which will be used to fund new toys and equipment.

Zoe Ridpath, the play scheme supervisor, came up with the idea of taking part in the race and said: “I’m a great believer in raising as much money as possible through our own efforts.

“Due to minimal funding we cannot often spend what we want to on toys and resources for the children and young people.

“So along with us all having fun, we would like to raise as much as we possibly can so we can buy some extra goodies for them all.”

The Adur Special Needs project provides out of school clubs and activities for children aged between five and 15 with a diverse range of special needs.

The group also holds a Saturday play scheme at Glebelands Day Centre in Middle Road twice a month.

Kat Turner’s two sons both attend these Saturday sessions.

The mother said: “The project is invaluable to me as a parent.

“It is very much part of my life and I would be lost without it, as would my boys.”

To find out more about the project, visit www.adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk

