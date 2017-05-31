Collective launches its first summer exhibition

Members of adurArtcollective are excited to launch their first summer exhibition.

It is an opportunity to showcase the work of 60 artists in the wonderful setting of the Skyway Gallery, in the Shoreham Centre, Pond Road, Shoreham.

The free exhibition opens on Saturday and will be on display every day from 10am to 5pm until June 18.

The adurArtcollective is a volunteer-led organisation of more than 100 artists which has organised and funded the Adur Art Trail since 2010.

Last year it was decided the trail should become a biennial event, with the next one taking place in 2018, and a summer exhibition would be mounted in the intervening year.

Chairman Kim Adele Fuller said: “Adur Art Trail has become such a popular event during June that we feel it is important that there should be an alternative event in the intervening years for members of the public to enjoy the work of the talented artists who belong to the collective.”

Shirley Trevena, internationally famous for her scintillating watercolours, is patron of adurArtcollective and will be exhibiting two paintings which helped her win the Winsor and Newton Award 2017 from the Royal Institute of Watercolour Artists in April.

She will be awarding an exhibition prize to the artist who has made the most innovative use of colour in their work.

Visitors will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite piece of work and a free prize draw will be made at the end of the exhibition. The lucky winner, drawn at random, will receive a Marks and Spencer voucher.

As well as paintings, there will be jewellery, sculpture, prints and cards available to purchase and the opportunity to meet the artists whose work is on display.

For anyone who fancies a mini art trail, St Mary de Haura Church is also hosting its annual exhibition, with the theme Old and New, in the first two weeks of June, featuring the work of many local artists.