Coastwatch on Goring residents’ radar

Goring Residents’ Association has had safety at sea on its radar all year.

A cheque for £1,300 was presented to Shoreham National Coastwatch Institution by Eleanor Millward, newly-elected chairman, at the group’s annual meeting on Thursday.

The money was raised through raffle, bar and quiz profits, as part of the association’s social programme.

Social secretary Alison Chapman said: “Shoreham NCI plan to use the funds to enhance their radar provision with Automatic Identification of Shipping (AIS).

“This speeds up vessel identification in the event of an incident developing.”

Shoreham NCI is open all year round during daylight hours and the public are welcome to visit.

Visit www.goringresidents.org.uk for more information about the group.