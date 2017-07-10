Coastguard called to drifting boat

The coastguard was called to a boat that was drifting in Shoreham last night.
The vessel was found ot be unoccupied, the coastguard announced on Twitter and the owners were located safe and well.
The boat was towed to safety by the Shoreham RNLI.
