Coastguard called to drifting boat

The Shoreham lifeboat on an earlier callout. Picture: Shoreham RNLI

The coastguard was called to a boat that was drifting in Shoreham last night.

The vessel was found ot be unoccupied, the coastguard announced on Twitter and the owners were located safe and well.

The boat was towed to safety by the Shoreham RNLI.